Fundraising Campaign Seeks to Restore ECHO’s Financial Health

Many area nonprofits have been hard-hit by service closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those is ECHO, whichfor 45 years has helped people with disabilities to to lead independent lifestyles while achieving their best level of personal, social and economic success.

With many of its programs shut down since the response to the outbreak began in March, the nonprofit has landed support from a variety of sources to try to help cover ongoing expenses as most revenue streams have dried up.

The latest effort is a Go Fund Me page campaign seeking to raise $165,000 by the end of the month.

Funds donated during the campaign will help cover the costs of maintaining the transportation fleet, employment programs, day support, the medically fragile unit, the ECHO Assessment Center and the ECHO Academy, which provides assessment and life skills and vocational training.

For more information contact ECHO Director of Development Robert Pizzimenti at 571-707-8249 or bobp@echoworks.org.