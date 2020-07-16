Hearing in Ashburn Stabbing Case Delayed until August

A preliminary hearing in the case of Erick A. Joya-Morales, the 18-year-old charged with stabbing three men in May, has been continued to Aug. 5.

The case surrounds a May 8 incident in which Joya-Morales allegedly stabbed three men before fleeing the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood in Ashburn shortly after 9:15 p.m. that day. They later apprehended Joya-Morales and charged him with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

The three victims were treated and released from the hospital. Sheriff’s Office investigators said the altercation stemmed from a prior dispute.

Joya-Morales has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since May. He faces 20 years to life in prison for each count of the Class 2 felonies.