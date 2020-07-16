Keeler Named COO at CapRelo

Sterling-based CapRelo, an international employee relocation and assignment management firm, has named Patti Smith Keeler as chief operating officer.

Keeler most recently served as a consultant to a variety of companies. Previously she worked for Lexicon Relocation as senior vice president of finance where she was credited with helping lead the company’s development during a period of exponential growth, including tripling the employee base, expanding operational capability, and designing and implementing drivers-based financial modeling.

“Patti’s leadership and wide-ranging business experience will help us manage and propel our growth amid changing market dynamics,”said CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris.“She is strategic, knowledgeable, and has great ability tounderstand all implications of executive decisions.”

In her new role, Keeler will direct the support and policy counseling for clients and their transferees, oversee CapRelo’s home sale program and inventory, manage the expense reimbursement and global compensation processes, create operational efficiencies, and automate processes.She also will serve as a liaison between the Operations and Finance departments.

CapRelo manages more than 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. Learn more atcaprelo.com.