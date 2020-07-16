Loudoun Parents Have Until Saturday to Confirm Fall Instruction Choice

Yesterday morning was the deadline for Loudoun parents to submit their selections for either 100 percent distance learning or a hybrid option that includes two days of in-person, in-class instruction each week. Now, school administrators are giving them a few more days to confirm their decisions.

The division Wednesday night announced a new process to ensure the selections have been accurately recorded. It also allows parents to change their choice if desired.

Today, parents will receive emails with personalized information regarding each of their students, identifying the choice of instructional model that has been selected for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. If the choice indicated is accurate, no further action is required.Parents may change that choice through the onlineParentVUEsystem or by contacting their student’s school up until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Final confirmation messages will be sent to parents at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 20, with the selection that will be effective for each student for the first semester, which begins Sept. 8 and runs through mid-January.

After Monday’s deadline, administrators will begin the weeks-long process of building individual student and teacher schedules based on the number of hybrid and distance learning students at each school.

The School Board is scheduled to convene a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to be briefed on the plans.