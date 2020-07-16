Lovettsville Seeks Volunteers for Town Committees, Subcommittees

The Town of Lovettsville is searching for residents to fill positions on several town committees and subcommittees.

Both in- and out-of-town residents may volunteer to serve on town committees. Help is needed on the Commerce and Business Development Committee, which focuses on increasing collaboration with businesses; The Parks, Infrastructure, Environment & Utilities Committee, which provides recommendations to the town on parks, utilities and more; The Tree Board Subcommittee; the Events Committee, which oversees the event subcommittees. Those subcommittees are LOVE Summer, LOVE Winter, LOVE MayFest, LOVE Oktoberfest and LOVE America.

Those interested in volunteering should fill out an application on the town website at lovettsvilleva.gov and drop it off at the town office or send it toclerk@lovettsvilleva.gov by the end of July.