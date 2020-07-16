Middleburg Weighs Options for Summer Sidewalk Sale

The Town of Middleburg may extend this year’s Summer Sidewalk Sale by two days and implement several new procedures to ensure the safety of shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middleburg Business and Professional Association President Punkin Lee told the Town Council last Thursday night about the association’s plans for the 19th annual sidewalk sale, which will be held at the end of July this year.

Lee said the association might encourage in-town residents to shop from Wednesday to Friday, July 29-31, to keep larger crowds of people from gathering on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-2. She said they’re also eyeing senior-shopping hours in the mornings each day and installing two hand-washing stations and multiple hand sanitizer dispensers.

The town is also considering installing temporary barriers in the parking spots in front of the shops located on both sides of Washington Street between Liberty Street and Madison Street and along the northern side of Rt. 50 between Pendleton Street and Pickering Street. Doing that, Lee said, would allow for more room for shoppers to social distance.

Town Manager Danny Davis said those barriers would cost less than $3,000 and that the town could share the cost with the professional association.

“Our goal is to have safety first and make people feel welcome,” Lee said.