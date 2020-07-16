Purcellville Council Discusses $19M Budget for Quarters 2-4

The Purcellville Town Council has already adopted a Fiscal Year 2021 budget, but it’ll have to adopt another one to get past September.

The council Tuesday night discussed Town Manager David Mekarski’s proposed $19.3 million Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget that accounts for revenue and expenditures in the second through fourth quarters—Oct. 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. It includes an $11 million general fund, a $3.4 million water fund, a $4.3 million sewer fund, a $577,000 special parks and recreation fund, and no tax or fee increases over the previous fiscal year.

Mekarski said the town staff is expecting the town will experience a $500,000 to $1 million revenue drop over original Fiscal Year 2021 projections—a direct result of the coronavirus crisis leading to decreased revenue from several taxes. He said that number won’t be apparent for at least another few months.

The budget also includes a $1.5 million Capital Improvement Program that includes nearly $334,000 set aside to pay for two urgent projects at the Basham Simms Wastewater Facility.

In early June, the Town Council voted to adopt an interim FY21 operating budget totaling $4.8 million that accounted for finances between July 1 and Sept. 30. According to a staff report, that was done to alleviate the need for many public meetings during the state of emergency and because there was not enough data at the time to accurately predict the economic impact on the town.

The first-quarter budget was adopted using Mekarski’s amended FY21 proposed budget and CIP, which represented a $1.2 million drop over his originally proposed FY21 budget and CIP and a 15-percent decrease over the town’s adopted Fiscal Year 2020 budget and CIP. That amended budget accounted for a $480,000 expected drop in meals tax revenue, a $300,000 expected drop in real estate tax revenue, a $75,000 expected drop in the special tax district revenue and the elimination of a $305,000 transfer from the General Fund to the Sewer Fund.

But Finance Director Liz Krens said the town’s finances are doing relatively well considering the situation. She said home values have remained strong, the town is ahead of budget by $58,000 in property tax collection and $50,000 in business license tax collection, and it’s saving money by means of reduced expenditures. Krens also pointed out the town experienced only a 6-percent reduction in sales tax revenue in April.

She said it’s looking like the town might have broken even in its Fiscal Year 2020 finances, “which is pretty positive considering the environment that we’re working with.”

The town staff is urging the council to adopt a Fiscal Year 2021 budget that accounts for the remainder of the fiscal year, as opposed to adopting three more quarterly budgets. According to a staff report, the additional staff time required to prepare quarterly budgets could result in overtime costs of about $20,000.

Moving forward, Mekarski and his team, along with the town’s financial advisor, are working to identify short-term borrowing options. The council will discuss the budget again on July 28, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and another mid-September date if needed. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget on Sept. 22.

