Loudoun parents are facing significant difficulties in trying to do what is best for our kids. By now, if you have a school-aged child, you have decided whether they will be doing distance learning or the “hybrid” model of two days in person and three days online learning. For most of us, this wasn’t an easy decision. In fact, I would suggest that this could have been the hardest decision up to this point in our childrearing days. Many of us have been questioned and challenged on our decision by a myriad of people, including family members, neighbors, and friends.