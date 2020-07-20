100WomenStrong Donates $81,500 More for COVID-19 Response

100WomenStrong has earmarked $81,500 for seven nonprofits that provide services in Loudoun County in its fourth round of COVID-19 emergency relief funding.

Since the pandemic hit, 100WomenStrong has disbursed $302,400 in grants to 31 nonprofit organizations, $50,000 to create the Pay it Forward loan program, which has generated more than $80,000 in additional donations, and $25,000 worth of PPE to first responders.The philanthropic group continues to meet frequently to review and discuss needs across the county.

In this round, the largest grants were $25,000 to the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties for its Community Emergency Relief Fund, and $25,000 to the Loudoun Education Foundation for its Mental Health and Wellness initiative.

The foundation established the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) in March to strategically disburse funding to address COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts in Loudoun. Since then, the relief fund, along with Visit Loudoun Foundation’s Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund, has distributed more than $205,000 to fund rental assistance through the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline, a program run in collaboration by Loudoun Cares and Catholic Charities of the Dioceses of Arlington. As of July, more than 227 families—42 percent with incomes at or below the federal poverty line—have received rental assistance through the program. Loudoun residents in need of rental assistance may call the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline at 703-669-5040.

The Loudoun Education Foundation’s Mental Health and Wellness initiative includes the implementation of Kognito, a software program that will help train teachers at Loudoun County Public Schools to recognize signs of emotional distress, anxiety and depression in their students. Along with helping them identify mental distress, the online training tool for educators will help them manage conversations with students and provide help or refer them to resources. To support the initiative, go to loudouneducationfoundation.org/donate and designate your gift as “Mental Health & Wellness.”

Also receiving grants from 100WomenStrong during the fourth round are:

ECHO: $4,000

Excellent Options: $5,000

INMED Partnerships for Children: $10,000

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity: $2,500

Women Giving Back: $10,000

Formed in 2008, 100WomenStrong is a group of concerned philanthropists seeking to strategically invest in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents through strategic grants to non-profits working in the areas of shelter, health, hunger and education. Learn more at onehundredwomenstrong.org.