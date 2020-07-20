2 Charged with Assaulting Deputies over Weekend

The Sheriff’s Office has charged a Leesburg woman and a juvenile of assaulting deputies in separate incidents during the weekend.

The first altercation happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. Deputies were called to burglary reports on Lois Lane in Ashburn, where someone was reported attempting to enter multiple residences. Deputies located a juvenile male, who fled on foot. As they took the suspect into custody, he allegedly assaulted two deputies, one of whom was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and destruction of property.

The second case occurred Sunday afternoon in the lobby of an Ashburn hotel. According to the report, deputies were called to Flagstaff Plaza at 2:45 p.m. for a report of a disorderly woman destroying items in the lobby. The suspect allegedly assaulted the deputies as they were taking her into custody.

Laura Chavez Medina, 23 of Leesburg was charged with simple assault on law enforcement and destruction of property. She was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.