Domestic Stabbing Reported in Ashburn

An Ashburn woman was arrested early this morning following a domestic assault.

According to the report, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Pennystone Terrace in the Shreveport Ridge apartments just after 12:30 a.m. July 20.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who was suffering was a stab wound to the lower leg.

The suspect was identified as Alisha S. Jackson, 32. She was charged with assault/stabbing and preventing a call to 911. Jackson was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she was held without bond.