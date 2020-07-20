Loudoun 4-H Livestock Auction Goes Online Friday

Although theLoudoun County Fair has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Loudoun 4-H livestock auction will be held virtually on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

“The livestock auction is the culmination of many hours of hard work, dedication and care for Loudoun’s 4-H youth members who are in a livestock club. The ultimate worth of a livestock animal is determined by the price received at the market and the auction is the market for the 4-H members,” Virginia Cooperative Extension-Loudoun Director Jim Hilleary said.

Animals available for purchase will be beef cattle, swine, goats, lambs, poultry and rabbits.

The auction is an important element in the 4-H livestock program and also a popular community event that allows residents to support the work of young farmers while also getting locally raised meat.

“The purchase of an animal at the auction is a win-win situation. The 4-H member is learning life and business skills; the purchaser is getting excellent cuts of meat or a quality animal to add to their herd/flock,” Hilleary said.

Anyone interested in participating in the auction may register to bid and find out more information atwww.damewoodauctioneers.com.

More information about the Loudoun County 4-H program is online atloudoun.gov/4-Hor by contacting Carly Wright atcarlymg@vt.edu.