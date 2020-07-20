More Assault Charges Filed Against Unlicensed Sterling Dentist

A Sterling man charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license now faces 11 additional charges.

Juan Ramos Jacobe was charged Monday with an additional one count of assault and battery, five counts of sexual assault, and five counts of practicing unlicensed dentistry.

During the investigation into the initial case, five additional victims came forward to the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Ramos Jacobe was initially arrested March 26 after a juvenile victim told her family the suspect assaulted her while she was at his home and was mildly sedated to have dental work performed.

investigators determined Ramos Jacobe operated a makeshift dental clinic out of his North York Road home since 2016.

Ramos Jacobe continues to be held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.