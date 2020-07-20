Sterling Man Charged with Abuse after Infant’s Life-threatening Injuries

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sterling man in a case involving abuse of an infant.

This investigation began June 13, when hospital staff members notified Sheriff’s Office that a three-month-old arrived at the emergency room by ambulance and was later found to have life-threatening injuries.The infant survived, but there are lasting medical concerns resulting from the injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Robert Dowd,

The father, Mitchell Robert Dowd, 31, of Sterling, was arrested on July 17 on a charge of felony child abuse. He was released on a $20,000 bond.