Leesburg Dedicates New Raflo Park Sculptures

The Friends of Leesburg Public Arts and the Leesburg Commission on Public Art held their third dedication of outdoor sculptures at the ArtsPARKs Sculpture Walk in Raflo Park on Saturday.

Five new sculptures now adorn the trail along the Town Branch near the W&OD Trail, including “Low-Poly Open Heart (R.I.D.E.)” by m.l.duffy, “Unbroken Circle #4” by Sally Myers, “Kintsugi Heart” by Kim Pourciau Kim, “Sun Flower” by Alyssa Imes, and “Welcome, the Iconic Hand” by Brian Kirk.

Friends of Leesburg Public Arts President Rita Sartori and Leesburg Commission on Public Art Chairwoman Donna Torraca thanked the sponsors that supported the project, Larkin Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, the Rotary Club of Leesburg, and Keane Enterprises, as well as the Leesburg Town Council, Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works. They also thanked commission member Linda Kreingold, who they credited with leading the project.

“That’s what makes a town a place to be,” said Mayor Kelly Burk. “It’s the quality that art adds to our lives, that makes it important.”

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, joined by artists, the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts and the Leesburg Commission on Public Art cuts the ribbon at Raflo Park’s ArtsPARKs Sculpture Walk. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

rgreene@loudounnow.com