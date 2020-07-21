Loudoun Administrators Now Look to Start School Year with 100% Distance Learning

Planning for the next school year began to crystalize for most parents last week when they registered their selections for hybrid classes or 100 percent distance learning when school starts Sept. 8.

About half of the division’s82,847 public school students are signed up for the hybrid option, offering two days of in-person, in-class instruction and three days of at-home studies.

School administrators were expected to turn their attention to building class schedules, teacher assignments and bus routes to accommodate those requests, but there still is a chance that option could be nixed entirely.

Leesburg District representative Beth Barts on July 11 first floated the idea of requiring almost all students to start the year with 100 percent distance learning. Exceptions would be made for special education students and English language learners.

“At this time I do not feel that the two choices as presented can be done with the proper safety measures needed to protect both staff and students, they do not provide enough instructional time to be effective at meeting the academic goals of our students and they focus on checking a box of being ‘in school’ instead of making sure our most at risk students needs are met while providing a decent remote delivery system for the majority,” Barts wrote on her Facebook page. “I have no idea if I have board support for this motion. I just know was elected to do what was right. This is the right thing to do given the difficult choices we have to work with.”

Tonight, that suggestion will be on the School Board’s agenda for discussion, although a vote is not expected until early next month.But the concept is getting support from Superintendent Eric Williams and his staff.

“Based on the latest information we have, LCPS believes the school year should start with 100% distance learning, with very limited or no exceptions, and proceed with implementing the planning hybrid in stages,” according to a staff report prepared for tonight’s meeting.

The recommendation change is based on new information, including the time needed to process local COVID-19 tests; how quarantines, isolations and school closures would impact instruction; and data related to childcare needs and leaves of absences.

Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand on Tuesday also announced plans to pursue 100 percent distance learning for that school division, abandoning a similar hybrid model.