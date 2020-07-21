Loudoun United Falls to Hartford as Play Resumes

Loudoun United returned to the field Monday night in a nationally televised match with Hartford Athletic. They left still searching for the first win of the 2020 season.

United went down 3-0 before Elvis Amoh scored on a penalty kick to avoid a shutout at the 58th minute.

Keeper Colin Miller recorded six saves as Hartford got of 17 shots, to Loudoun’s five.

“We started slow and gave away a bad restart goal which was something we focused on in training. We had some really good moments in the game but lacked quality in the final third and didn’t have enough runs in behind,” Head Coach Ryan Martin said. “I was happy with the effort the guys put forward but you can’t give a two goal lead to a team like Hartford on the road. Very happy for some of the guys who made their pro debuts as well.”

It was Loudoun’s first game since the March 7 draw with Philadelphia Union II, after which the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loudoun next plays Sunday, Aug. 2, again against Hartford at Dillion Field. In three matches, Loudoun has yet to defeat Hartford.

“We have a good amount of time until the next game against Hartford. Plenty of time to recover and go over film to see what improvements we need to make going into the next time we play them,” said midfielder Michael Gamble. “It’s good to know we have a couple of guys coming back from injury so our depth will increase and give us a boost going into next game. We got our first game back under our belt, remembering the feeling of what it’s like being back on the field. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted but I’m positive we will keep building in the right direction from here.”