Loudoun’s Confederate Statue Removed Overnight
The Confederate statue at the Loudoun County courthouse was removed overnight by the Daughters of the Confederacy in coordination with the county government.
The work, planned in secrecy, was completed without incident. This morning only a portion of the concrete base remains.
The monument was moved to storage.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously July 9 to affirm that the “Silent Sentinel” statue belonged to the Loudoun Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and to allow them to remove the statue from public property.
The organization requested the opportunity to remove the statue amid a growing national movement to take down memorials to Confederate leaders and soldiers.They acknowledged supervisors were likely to take the statue down after the General Assembly this year granted localities the authority to alter or removed Confederate war memorials.
TheDaughters of the Confederacyasserting that they own the statue since they raised the bulk of the money to put it up. Thatprivate property claim allowed supervisors to avoid a lengthy public process to remove the monument. Instead, they essentially allowed the organization to come reclaim its property.
The statue, the “Silent Sentinel,” was commissioned by the Clinton Hatcher Camp Confederate Veterans and Sons, now the Clinton Hatcher Camp of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and the Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy, now the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which began raising funds for the project as early as 1901. In 1906, the Board of Supervisors agreed to allocate $500 for the project as long as the Sons and Daughters raise the remaining $2,500, and the statue was formally unveiled in 1908, in the height of the Jim Crow era as Confederate monuments were going up across the south.
5 thoughts on “Loudoun’s Confederate Statue Removed Overnight”
Which one is next?
If the photo was taken out slightly, the Revolutionary War memorial to the left will have to go because slavery wasn’t outlawed from the beginning of the country. The WWI memorial to the right will have to go because it was a period of segregation, as will the WWII and Korean memorials. The Vietnam memorial in the far background will have to go just because liberals hate the Vietnam War so much.
My public apologies to the the Confederate dead whose memories were desecrated by the removal of this memorial. It is unfortunate that Americans are too illiterate to understand the difference between this war memorial and a statue that celebrates the Confederacy.
Good riddance. Let’s put up a monument that unites people and not divides. Historic statues from traitors to the USA such as the CSA troops should be set on battlefields to explain how they lost their war to keep humans and families in slavery. My public apologies to the US citizens that had to endure that image of a traitor in front of a court house no less for far too long. I guess his job was to intimate the “folks” lest they get uppity and think they are equal.
Read about up Sheridan’s devastation of the Shenandoah Valley, Sherman’s march to the sea, Ben Butler’s occupation, or any of the other acts we’d properly identify as war crimes today. Read about the burning raid here in Loudoun- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burning_Raid . The Union army later used those same total war tactics against the Native Americans in the west so I guess you are also pro tearing down Native American statues as well because they tried to stand up against this and lost as well. Remember that Virginia didn’t succeed from the union until Lincoln directed Virginia to raise troops to invade the other southern states. I’m happy the US is one country and I’m certainly happy that slavery is abolished and we are striving for all to be equal- with more progress needing to be done-, but we should remember what happened here. How would you have reacted if the federal government sent troops to burn your business and your home?
On the evening of the 20th day of July 2020, Loudoun’s Silent Sentinel was retrieved and taken to a “temporary residence”, without fanfare and thankfully no unjust racist hatred mobs to witness this most devastating historic event. We are saddened that our culture and populace has lost historic perspective and the education system has so biased and polarized public opinion against the Confederacy and the Americans in the Southern States during the mid 19th century. A Northern Monument representation was suggested and approved by the BOS long ago, but the racial bias of the many BOS prevailed.
Presenting the whole story honestly, how it unfolded, and letting people of all ages draw their own informed conclusions would obviously have been the better path in lieu of vilifying and dividing our Loudoun Citizens.
