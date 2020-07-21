Lovettsville Eyes Creation of Finance Committee, Seeks Volunteers

Lovettsville residents could soon have the chance to help town leaders decide how to best use taxpayer money.

The Town Council last Thursday night discussed an idea to create a town Finance Committee that would allow in-town residents to conduct thorough reviews of town finances and advise the Town Council on the annual budget, the town’s fiscal policy and overall financial planning, according to a draft committee charter.

The committee would be comprised of four or five residents appointed by the Town Council who would meet once monthly to review the town’s annual budget and audit; advise the Town Council on the appropriation of unbudgeted funds; review contract funding, grants and monthly financial statements; consider unbudgeted spending requests; and advise the council on tax and utility rates and other fees.

As is the case with the town’s three other committees, recommendations to the Town Council from the Finance Committee would not be binding on the council.

All council members agreed to further discuss the proposal at their Aug. 22 retreat, which will be held at the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Hall. Residents interested in volunteering on the committee should contact Councilman Buchanan Smith at bsmith@lovettsvilleva.gov.

In addition to the statutorily required Planning Commission, the town already features three committees—the Commerce and Business Development Committee, the Infrastructure Committee and the Events Committee.

The Commerce and Business Development Committee advises the Town Council on ways to promote the town as a business destination. It also provides recommendations on Freedom of Information Act compliance, information security and codes of conduct for town officers, among other matters.

The Infrastructure Committee advises the Town Council on matters pertaining to public infrastructure like the municipal water and sewer system; public parks; in-town streets; the town trash and recycling contract; and capital improvement projects. The Tree Advisory Board subcommittee reports to the Infrastructure Committee.

The Events Committee advises the council on the town’s annual events. To do that more efficiently, the committee features five subcommittees—LOVE America, which works on events related to national days of remembrance; LOVE MayFest, which organizes the annual MayFest celebration; LOVE Summer, which plans events like concerts and movies from June 1 to Aug. 31 each year; LOVE Oktoberfest, which organizes the town’s annual Oktoberfest event; and LOVE Winter, which plans the annual Light Up Lovettsville holiday lighting competition, Wintertainmentfest and the Berzerkle on the Squirkle.

There are several vacancies across those committees and subcommittees. Those interested in volunteering for one should fill out an Application for Town Service form at lovettsvilleva.gov and drop it off at the town office or send it toclerk@lovettsvilleva.gov by the end of July.