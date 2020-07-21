Mural Coming to Harrison Street Wall

A concrete retainer wall along Harrison Street will soon get a colorful facelift.

The Town Council has approved a mural project by artist Elizabeth Halliday that depicts birds and flowers that are native to Northern Virginia. The mural will be painted on a retainer wall on Harrison Street between South Street and the W&OD Trail in downtown Leesburg.

The Friends of Leesburg Public Art chipped in $1,500 to cover the cost of supplies, and the Commission on Public Art contributed an additional $1,000 to cover the remaining costs. According to a staff report, the mural is expected to cover the entire 140-foot by 5.5-foot wall and will take about two weeks to complete. COPA discussed and approved Halliday’s proposed mural project at its June 1 meeting.

The council voted 4-2 to approve the project, with council members Suzanne Fox and Tom Dunn dissenting. Fox said she thought the mural was beautiful, but expressed her concerns that the project would not go before the Board of Architectural Review, as is required for other projects in the historic district.

