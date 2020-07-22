Harry J. Carter of Leesburg, VA, passed away on July 17, 2020, after a sudden illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Anne, and 5 children; daughters, Mary Lou (Joe) Bertola, P. Kathy (Rick) McCarty, Amy Lee (Brian) Ishmael and sons, Harry J. Carter, Jr. and Cline (Denise) Davis.

He was the son of Edgar Robinson and Minnie Lou (Peterson) Carter, who both passed away when he was 9 years of age. He is survived by one sister, Anne Garrity of Maryland, and pre-deceased by 2 brothers and 2 other sisters. He was blessed by having 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Harry served in the USAF for four years where he attended USAFE Engineering School and served as a Munitions Specialist and later a Technical Instructor at the Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. After being honorably discharged he joined the RCIA (now UFCW) as a Labor Representative, and served in various Executive positions for 31 of his 35 years with the organization. He volunteered in various service organizations; was a member of the Masonic Lodge #399 and the Yaarab Shrine Temple. He also served in various Home Owner Associations and in the Riverbend Condo Association. After retirement, he worked in the Real Estate field in Florida, before returning to Northern Virginia.

A private Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children,2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607,855-401-4897.