Loudoun Schools Now to Open with 100% Distance Learning

Planning for the next school year began to crystalize for most parents last week when they registered their selections for hybrid classes or 100 percent distance learning when school starts Sept. 8.

About half of the division’s82,847 public school students signed up for the hybrid option, offering two days of in-person, in-class instruction and three days of at-home studies.

But as school administrators turned their attention to building class schedules, teacher assignments and bus routes to accommodate those requests, new obstacles became evident.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Eric Williams won School Board support to instead start all students with online-only programing once classes resume in the fall.

“Based on the latest information we have, LCPS believes the school year should start with 100 percent distance learning, with very limited or no exceptions, and proceed with implementing the planning hybrid in stages,” he told School Board members.

At the end of an eight-hour meeting that stretched past midnight, the School Board endorsed that approach.

The strategy change came in response to staffing and scheduling challenges that quickly arose during the early implementation efforts as well as concerns over delays in getting results of COVID-19 tests because of the recent surge of cases nationally; how quarantines, isolations and school closures would impact instruction; and potential staff shortage because of childcare needs, leave of absences or resignations.

Leesburg District representative Beth Barts on July 11 first floated the idea of requiring almost all students to start the year with 100 percent distance learning. She suggested exceptions be made for special education students and English language learners.

“At this time I do not feel that the two choices as presented can be done with the proper safety measures needed to protect both staff and students, they do not provide enough instructional time to be effective at meeting the academic goals of our students and they focus on checking a box of being ‘in school’ instead of making sure our most at risk students needs are met while providing a decent remote delivery system for the majority,” Barts wrote on her Facebook page. “I have no idea if I have board support for this motion. I just know was elected to do what was right. This is the right thing to do given the difficult choices we have to work with.”

Her suggestion was added to Tuesday’s School Board meeting agenda for discussion, but having administrators endorse the concept came as a surprise.

Williams said the experience of having50 students and dozens of staff members in classes during the summer’s extended school year program at three schools brought to light a number of challenges that would only grow once 41,000 students and thousands of school-based staff show up at schools in September.

“Our initial, small scale experience with in-person learning during the summer with our extended school year program, even with very dedicated staff members and conscious parents cautions us about not being too ambitious with how quickly we can scale up the hybrid model,” Williams said.

A more prudent approach, he said, would be to scale up the hybrid model of in-person learning in stages, although it is not yet clear whether that phasing would be based on grades, specific schools or some other criteria.

Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend told the School Board Tuesday night that the most significant factor in planning school activities—from the bus to the classroom—is to maintain 6 feet of distance. Exposure to a person showing COVID-19 symptoms at a distance of less than 6 feet for more that 15 minutes—even when face coverings are worn—could result in a 14-day quarantine, he said.

He noted it would be critical for parents to ensure sick children aren’t sent to school.

“I can’t say I’ve never sent my child to school with some upper respiratory symptoms,” Goodfriend said. “There really is that behavior change for all of us.”

Delays in getting test results, a recent trend as cases spike throughout the southern states, also is a barrier to opening schools. Instead of getting results within a day or two, it now takes a week to 10 days for national labs to return reports.

Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said she was tested on July 3 but had yet to receive the results.“I can’t imagine what we would do if that was someone in the school or a student,” she said.

Extra COVID-19 protections associated with bringing students back into the school buildings is expected to come with $12.8 million in extra personnel costs: $2.1 million for custodian overtime, $7.3 million for substitute teachers and $3 million for nursing support. Another $6 million may be needed for staff personal protective equipment and student face coverings.

Class Choice: Half and Half

According to the tally of parents’ selections for fall classes, half of Loudoun’s 82,847 public school students signed up to participate in 100 percent distance learning and half were on track for the hybrid model with two days of in-person, in-class learning.

Most teachers, 54 percent, said they preferred to participate in the hybrid teaching model when classes begin Sept. 8.

A total of31,890 studentsselected thehybrid model. Also, 9,077 students—11 percent—did not register a choice and were assigned to the hybrid model.They would have attended school in person for two days each week and will engage in distance learning the other three days of the week.

In the100 percent distance learning model, students will not attend school in person. A total of 41,880 students selected that option.

School Board member Ian Serotkin spotted a trend in the selections made by families in his far-flung Blue Ridge District. In rural areas, west of Rt. 15, the majority of families opted for the hybrid model, while those in suburban areas primarily selected distance learning.

“My biggest takeaway from listening to constituents on their choices, particularly in the west, is that access to internet/broadband was a huge factor in making their selections,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

That the switch to 100 percent distance learning came after three months of return-to-school planning only increased frustration among some School Board members. Several raised concerns that distance learning will leave many students behind—from special education students and English language learners to those who need hands-on lab work and training.

We’re not using facts anymore, we’re using feelings and sentiments,” said Jeff Morse (Dulles), who was joined by John Beatty (Catotin) in opposing the switch to all distance learning. “We were supposed to be making fact-based decisions. In the past three weeks something has changed.”

Others said there were no good options under the current conditions.

“You can only do what you can do … and, right now, it is not possible to do the hybrid as they had it laid out,” said Leslee King (Broad Run). “I think they are very responsive, and I think they are doing the best they can.”

“It has become clear to me that we can rely on no one who said we could rely on them,” Reasor said, pointing blame at the lack of strategies for adequate testing and contact tracing.

Barts said School Board members should trust that the administrators’ recommendations are being made in the interest of student and teacher safety. “That’s all we need to know right there.”