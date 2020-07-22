Loudoun to Study Police Department, Other Forms of Government

What started as a debate around whether the county should have a police department could end with in Loudoun having an entirely new form of government.

Loudoun elected representatives—and many resident—have been locked in a contentious debate for weeks about whether the county should establish a police department, with a chief of police reporting to the county administrator, handling law enforcement duties. The idea has been floated occasionally for more than a decade, then given new life when Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said on July 7 that supervisors would vote on the first formal step.

Supervisors later walked that back, and on Tuesday night supervisors voted to launch a study of the various forms of government available to Virginia counties, as well as a report on the possibility of a police department, due back in April 2021. That would give the supervisors time, if they desire, to ask for a police department referendum—or a referendum on changing form of government—on the November 2021 ballot. Proponents of a county police department on the board have said it would not begin until 2024, the end of Sheriff Michael L. Chapman’s current term.

Supervisors voted 6-3, with Supervisors Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin), Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed. Before their meeting, protesters gathered in the courtyard outside the county building to oppose the idea of a police department, and more than 70 people signed up to speak at public input sessions during the meeting, mostly opposed to a police department. Debate Tuesday night largely centered on that topic.

“We don’t need to play politics in Loudoun County with our safety and our law enforcement, we don’t need to create a police department that answers to the Board of Supervisors instead of the citizens of this county,” said former county supervisor Geary Higgins. “We have all seen what a police department that answer to a feckless political organization or politicians can do around this country.”

Hamilton Mayor Dave Simpson, a career law enforcement officer, was one notable proponent of a county police department. He said he has worked for both a sheriff and chief of police.

“Overall, police departments are much more transparent than the Sheriff’s Department, and I say that because they’re more answerable to both the board and the community, and I think we would be much better off in the long term with a police department overall,” Simpson said. “In saying that, I’d also ask this—would Sheriff Chapman be open to making himself answerable to a community board?”

Chapman has opposed the idea of a civilian review board.

Debate on the topic frequently saw people on each side making similar arguments—for example, some argued a police chief is more vulnerable to political influence by supervisors, while others argued a sheriff more politicized law enforcement because a sheriff is an elected, political figure. Some argued a police chief is more accountable to citizens because police fall under the supervision of county government; others argued the sheriff is more accountable because he faces election every four years. Some argued pushing for a police department amounts to taking a voice away from voters, while others pointed out the change can only happen with a voter referendum, putting the question directly to voters.

The requests for supervisors also varied, ranging from leaving the sheriff’s office unchanged, to starting a police department, to cutting law enforcement funding in half and redirecting that money to social services or even abolishing police and jails altogether.

“If we the people feel our sheriff is not doing a good job, we can work with him directly to address our issues or make it known at election time,” said Susan Jasin. “The bottom line is this: he works for us, not the Board of Supervisors.”

Supervisors, meanwhile, were also on both sides of the issue.

“These are tough things to talk about, and there’s a lot of motion around them,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “I think now is the time to talk about them.”

“There is nothing wrong with acquiring more information than we had before,” said Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run). “Once the study is complete, both the Board of Supervisors and our constituents will be able to examine the findings for themselves.

“Do we consent to be governed by unelected bureaucrats who are appointed by the county administrator—as great as he is—or do we consent to be governed by those we elected, who are directly accountable to the people?” said Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin).

“I think that at this time of massive instability—governmental instability, social instability—we need to be stable in Loudoun County,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg). “This is not an action that will increase stability. It’s going to decrease stability, and I worry very much about destabilizing government, even though there’s a process, so I think this is the wrong time to be moving in this direction.”

County Attorney Leo Rogers said the county’s government was based on the state’s nature in 1870, during Reconstruction following the Civil War.

“It was based on a rural or agrarian type of society, and as they began to urbanize, that’s when you get municipal entities like towns and cities forming,” Rogers said. “That fiction of counties being small and rural, and the cities having dense populations, really doesn’t fit today’s model. So what we’re doing is, we’re taking a traditional form of government and constantly modifying it to meet our current circumstances.”

To launch a police department, supervisors would first have to vote to ask the Circuit Court for a voter referendum. The Circuit Court would then have to place a question on the next ballot, and if voters approve the proposal, the General Assembly and county government would have to pass laws enabling the new department, and the county would have to create the administration to run a police department. The county would still have a sheriff if nothing else changed, although that office’s responsibilities—and likely budget—would be reduced to cover only courts, the jail, and civil process.

Changing the county’s form of government follows a similar process, although it could impact more elected officers than the sheriff, including facing supervisors with another election and possibly abolishing the elected financial officers altogether.

If voters pass a referendum to change the county’s form of government, that would trigger a new election for supervisors the next November. The new form of government would begin when the winners of that election take office the follow January.

Virginia law provides for several possible forms of government. Among those, the county executive form used by Albemarle and Prince William Counties, the county manager form used by Henrico, and the urban county executive form used in Fairfax have no treasurer or commissioner of the revenue and require a police department. In each of those an elected sheriff’s office still exists, although they may not be the primary law enforcement agency.

Changing form of government could also make supervisors directly responsible for hiring a police chief—while in Loudoun’s current government the chief would be hired by the county administrator, in some other forms the county board can either directly appoint the chief or designate that authority to their chief executive.

The process to change the county’s form of government could also be begun by a petition to the Circuit Court signed by at least 10 percent of the voters in the county, which in Loudoun would mean well over 40,000 signatures.

If Loudoun were to start a county police department, it would be the first Virginia county to do so since 1995, when Prince George County officially separated the police department from the Sheriff’s Office. But if Loudoun voters were to decide to change the county’s form of government, that would be an even rarer move—according to County Attorney Leo Rogers, it would be the first county to change its form of government since Prince William County opted for the county executive system of government starting in 1972, 48 years ago.

