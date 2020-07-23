2 Electric School Buses to Join Loudoun Fleet

The School Board on Tuesday signed off on the purchase of the division’s first two electric-powered school buses.

Last fall, the division applied to participate in a Dominion Energy program designed to help localities replace traditional diesel buses with electric models. Loudoun was not one of the 16 divisions selected for the first 50 buses available. However, word came last month that two EV busses had become available.

The School Board authorized the use of unspent money in the capital budget to purchase the 77-seat Thomas electric buses for $130,000 each.

The average cost for fuel and maintenance of a diesel school bus in Loudoun is $12,192 per year as compared to $4,877 for an EV bus, according to a staff report.Under the agreement with Dominion Energy, the utility will pay the cost differential between an electric bus and a conventional diesel bus.Dominion Energy also will be provided and install the charging infrastructure to serve eight buses at Park View High School.When the buses are not in use during the summer, Dominion Energy plans to use the bus batteries to add power to the grid.