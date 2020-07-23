31 Nonprofits Apply for Leesburg Grants

Thirty-one local nonprofits hope to receive some financial help from the Town of Leesburg through the CARES Act federal stimulus legislation.

Nonprofits that provide assistance to town residents who have been medically or financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were invited to apply for up to a $50,000 grant. The Town Council has set aside $1 million of its CARES funding to provide assistance to nonprofits.

According to Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel, 12 of the nonprofits that applied for a grant asked for the maximum award amount of $50,000. The remaining 19 organizations requested smaller amounts. It will be up to the council to direct town staff how to distribute the funds, a decision that is expected at the council’s Aug. 11 meeting.

“We are now in the process of reviewing [the applications] to make sure that all the required forms were included and that the funding being requested generally meets the eligibility criteria. The review committee will receive the applications [Friday] or early next week,” Markel said Thursday.

He added that it appears there will be funding left over from the $1 million earmarked by the council for nonprofit assistance. The town also received fewer requests than there is funding available for small business grants. Only 259 town-based small businesses applied for either a $2,500 or $5,000 grant, dependent on the business’ gross annual earnings, when the pool of money set aside by the council could have accommodated more than 700 businesses.

Markel said the council will address what to do with remaining funds for both nonprofits and small businesses. The town was awarded $4.7 million in CARES funding from Loudoun County, which distributed funds to towns based on population. The council also approved almost $800,000 in CARES funding to be used for COVID-related town government expenses, like technology upgrades, building modifications to comply with social distancing, and the purchase of personal protective equipment.

