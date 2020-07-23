Beaufort, SC’s Spells Appointed Assistant County Administrator

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has hired Monica Spells as an assistant county administrator, effective Sept. 3.

Spells was selected for the position following a nationwide search and comes to Loudoun from Beaufort County, SC, where she held a similar position.

“We had a very competitive pool of applicants for this position and Monica stood out as a seasoned manager and exceptional leader with a wide range of relevant experience in local government,” Hemstreet stated in the announcement.

Beaufort County has a population of more than 192,000 people and considered one of the fastest-growing communities in the South.

In Beaufort County, Spells most recently oversaw the county’s civic engagement and outreach division, including alcohol and drug abuse services, business diversity, child welfare services, communications, community service, disabilitiesand special needs,elections and voter registration, human services,geographic information systems,information technology, library services, records management and veterans’ affairs. She has also served as deputy director for disaster recovery operations. Her prior experience includes both private and public service, including the South Carolina Military Department, that state’s National Guard.

She is an active member of the International City/County Management Association and has earned the Credentialed Manager designation, which requires significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, meeting educational requirements and demonstrating a commitment to high standards of the profession and to lifelong learning and professional development.

In her new position in Loudoun, Spells will join the other members of the Office of the County Administrator in directing and supervising the day-to-day operations of all Loudoun County departments and agencies, which are under the direct authority of the Board of Supervisors.The Office of the County Administrator is the highest-level management office of the Loudoun County government and also serves as the Board of Supervisors’ official liaison to the constitutional officers, the judiciary, and state and regional agencies.

Spells joins assistant county administrators Erin McLellan, John Sandy and Valmarie Turner.