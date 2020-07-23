Hill Tom Store Robber’s Sentencing Delayed Until October

The man who robbed Hillsboro’s Hill Tom Market five and a half years ago will wait another three months to learn how much longer he’ll spend behind bars.

Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on Thursday agreed to push Dale Mainhart’s sentencing back another 91 days to Oct. 22. Mainhart’s defense counsel made the request, informing Fisher that Mainhart wanted to be physically present for sentencing. Since the courts reopened following a statewide declaration of judicial emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most inmates held at the Adult Detention Center have appeared in court virtually, as was the case for Mainhart this week.

The robbery happened in January 2015, when Mainhart walked into the Hill Tom Market, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded she hand over the money in the register, which turned out to be around $350.

Mainhart in January 2020 pleaded guilty to three felony charges—robbery of a residence, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in public.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Shamis said that under Mainhart’s plea deal,the maximum amount of time he’ll spend behind bars will be capped at the high end of the sentencing guidelines—a calculation that incorporates the charges Mainhart is found guilty of along with his prior criminal history. Shamis said he expects the high end of those guidelines to be 20 years and 6 months.

