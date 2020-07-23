James Crockett Kennedy, 1940-2020

James Crockett Kennedy, 79, of Aldie, Virginia went to be with his Lord and passed away at his home on July 15th sunrise morning surrounded by his loving family.

James was born July 22, 1940, to Corby and Edith Kennedy in Jolo, West Virginia.

He was the eldest of 6 children. James was preceded in death by his father and mother, Corby & Edith Kennedy, his sister Catherine Kennedy (Finley) (Keen), and his grandson Tyler Kennedy Lawrence. James is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Aleta; his two daughters Anita Kennedy Lawrence (husband Timothy) of Ashburn, VA; Jamie Kennedy Brown (husband Robert) of Inwood, West Virginia; granddaughter Tessa Kennedy Lawrence of Charlottesville, VA; brother Carl J. Kennedy (wife Martha) of Trinity, NC; sisters Hazel Kennedy Cline (husband Odis) of Trinity, NC; Diana Kennedy Choi (husband Jae) of Michigan; Shirley Kennedy Garren of Trinity, NC and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A true and rare Renaissance man for the ages, may his love legacy live on through us.

A service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Parkway, S.E., Leesburg, VA 20175.

