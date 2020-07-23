Round Hill Ready to Begin Street/Trail Projects

The Town of Round Hill will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of its Main Street Enhancement & Franklin Park Trail projects at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the Town Park at 3 E Loudoun St.

The project includes the design and construction of sidewalks and a shared use path from the center of town to Franklin Park, and in-town work on the pedestrian and streetscape network, which the county will manage. That in-town work will include the construction of a concrete sidewalk along the east side of Main Street, a curb on both sides of the street, curb ramps, small retaining walls and storm drainage improvements.

The trail project is funded with local taxes and a Federal Highway Administration grant. The street enhancement project is funded through a separate Federal Highway Administration grant along with county and town funding.

According to the Loudoun County website, the county’s procurement team has yet to select a contractor to perform the construction of both projects. Construction is expected to start in summer 2020 and complete by spring 2022.

Those unable to attend next Tuesday’s event can watch live at facebook.com/roundhillva. More information on the projects can be found at loudoun.gov/2996/72463/Round-Hill-to-Franklin-Park-Trail.