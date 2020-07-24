Axe Throwing Bar Opens in Sterling

If you’re looking for a safe, fun night out, consider having a drink and throwing some axes.

Axes and O’s, Sterling’s long-anticipated axe-throwing bar, held its official grand opening Thursday, July 23. There, guests can have a drink, have a meal, and unwind by throwing axes at wooden targets with pointers from axe-throwing coaches.

Co-founder and CEO Tara Hampton-Radney said the idea came to her and her husband Alan Radney after she took him axe throwing elsewhere.

“Within five minutes of walking in, I looked at him and I said, ‘I want to open one of these,” Hampton-Radney said. “He thought it was crazy, I convinced him, and here we are.”

In at least one way, she is unusually qualified to open a business in the middle of a pandemic—Hampton-Radney’s last job was as a nurse, including as an infection control nurse.

“We’re following a distinction schedule that would probably rival most hospitals,” she said, including sanitizing all surfaces and axe handles between uses and every two hours. Staff members are masked up and hand sanitizer is available, and everyone coming in the door is asked to use it when they walk in.

“We picked the absolute worst time ever to open a business, in the middle of a pandemic, but you know what? We’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere,” Hampton-Radney said.

The business already built up a dedicated following during its soft opening before its grand opening Thursday. And according to Alan Radney, Axes and O’s is a member of the World Axe Throwing League, which he called “the NFL of axe throwing.” That also means axe throwers can range from a casual night out to competing more seriously in the league.

It is the second axe throwing venue in Loudoun—Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events, also in Sterling, also has axe throwing.

Visit Axes and O’s at 21680 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 125 in Sterling, or online at axesandos.com.

Tara Hampton-Radney and her husband Alan Radney at the grand opening of Axes and O’s, Sterling’s new axe-throwing bar, on Thursday, July 23. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

County Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) throws an axe at the grand opening of Axes and O’s on Thursday, July 23. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

rgreene@loudounnow.com