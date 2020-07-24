Battlefield Parkway Intersection Closure Begins Sunday

East Leesburg traffic patterns will see a significant change starting Sunday when Battlefield Parkway between Russell Branch Parkway and the Marketplace at Potomac Station shopping center entrance close.

The closure is expected to last 10 months while crews to construct an overpass as part of the new Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway interchange, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

As part of the intersection closure, the traffic signal will be decommissioned in time for Monday morning’s rush-hour commute.

The closure at Rt. 7 and detour are expected to be in place as early as 6 p.m. Sunday. For Sunday night, drivers can expect overnight lane closures on Rt. 7 as early as 7 p.m. in each direction with intermittent 20-minute full closures after 11 p.m.

Detour routes will be posted, and VDOT has also posted a video detailing the changes atyoutube.com/watch?v=aKfvE2ngamQ&feature=youtu.be.

To help detour traffic flow more efficiently, a second left turn lane is being added from southbound Battlefield Parkway to eastbound Fort Evans Road, and from northbound River Creek Parkway to westbound Fort Evans Road.