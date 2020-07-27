Another Rt. 7 Traffic Signal Is Gone as Battlefield Interchange Project Enters New Phase

One more chokepoint has been removed from Rt. 7, as the traffic signal at the Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway intersection in Leesburg was removed overnight.

The removal of the traffic signal and resulting closure of Battlefield Parkway between Russell Branch Parkway and the Marketplace at Potomac Station shopping center entrance is being done to begin construction of the Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway interchange ramps. The road closure will be in effect for approximately 10 months.

Next spring, another nearby Rt. 7 traffic signal is also expected to be removed—the signal at the highway’s intersection with Cardinal Park Drive. Once the project is complete, that intersection will offer right-in, right-out access only.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

For updates on the road project, go tovirginiadot.org/projects/northernvirginia/rt_7_at_battlefield_pkwy.asp.

Work crews tear up Battlefield Parkway where the intersection with Rt. 7 was closed over the weekend. The closure is expected to last 10 months while crews construct an overpass. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

