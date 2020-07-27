Dulles TSA Finds Replica Claymore Mine in Luggage

A Transportation Security Administration officer detected a replica military anti-personnel mine in a woman’s checked bag at Dulles Airport late Friday afternoon.

According to the agency, security scanning technology triggered an alarm on the bag, indicating that it needed to be inspected by a TSA officer. The officer opened the bag and uncovered a military style anti-personnel mine, commonly referred to as a Claymore mine.

A TSA’s explosives specialist was alerted and immediately responded to inspect the item. It was determined to be a realistic inert replica mine.

The item was removed from the bag, which was then cleared for flight.

There was no impact to airport operations.

Inert replica mines are manufactured and sold for training purposes. Under federal policies, realistic replicas of explosives are not permitted in checked or carry-on baggage. Violations are subject to a civil penalty of $680 to $3,400.