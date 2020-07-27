Lansdowne Woods Residents Contribute to AVFRD Crews

The latest community outreach project by Lansdowne Woods of Virginia residents provided support to frontline emergency responders at Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department.

The residents raised money to purchase meals from the on-campus Crossroads Restaurant and on July 17 delivered hot lunches for the crew on duty in the afternoon and then delivered hot dinners to the volunteer crew in the evening.

They plan to continue the fundraiser to donate meals to the frontline workers at Inova Loudoun Hospital next month.