Protesters Picket Outside Dulles Postal Service Facility

Protesters stood outside of a U.S. Postal Inspection Service facility in Dulles Monday afternoon to demand back wages and a raise they say they’re owed by a federal contractor, Prosegur.

Standing outside a Postal Inspection Services National Law Enforcement Communication Centers on Dresden Street off Pacific Boulevard, the protesters held up signs by a giant inflatable rat. They were organized by Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States.

They say they are underpaid under the Service Contract Act, which sets a minimum $10.80 hourly wage for federal contract workers. And they say the company owes workers at facilities in Dulles and Fort Worth, TX more than $1 million.

“We did have a town meeting where they did pay us an amount of our back wages, however they did not pay us all of the back wages that were owed,” said dispatcher Erin Rojas. “And they’re trying to tell us that we’re not an SCA contract, but indeed we are. It says so right in the contract itself.”

Prosegur is a multinational security contractor headquartered in Spain, but with mor than 170,000 employees in 25 countries, and profits of 180 million euros, according to the latest report, or about $211 million.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the federal law enforcement arm of the United States Postal Service.

A handful of protesters stand along Dresden Drive outside U.S. Postal Inspection Service facility Dulles demanding back wages and a raise. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

