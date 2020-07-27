VHSL Punts Fall Sports Until March

The VHSL Executive Committee this morning adopted a high school sports re-start plan that delays all sports and activities until Dec. 14 and moves the fall sports to next spring.

The Model 3 option was approved on a 34-1 vote of the committee.

“We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support. We would also like to thank the VHSL Executive Committee and athletic administrators for their work. The health and safety of student athletes remains our main priority as we move towards a season,” the VHSL posted on its Facebook page announcing the action.

Model 3 delays all sports and creates a condensed interscholastic plan, leaving all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Winter sports will run Dec. 14 to Feb. 20 with the first contest on Dec. 28; fall sports will run Feb. 15 to May 1, with the first contest on March 1; and spring would run April 12–June 26, with the first contest on April 26.