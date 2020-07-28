Leesburg Police Investigate Sunday Stabbing

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening at the 7-Eleven store on Plaza Street.

Shortly before 6 p.m. July 26, Leesburg Police dispatchers received a report of subjects loitering and of a possible fight at the store. Responding officers found man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.Officers performed lifesaving measures, and the 44-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to a trauma center where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the altercation and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective J. Graham at 703-771-4500 or atjgraham@leesburgva.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.