School Board to Seek Release of Reserve Funds

When the School Board next meets Aug. 11, it likely will seek the first release of reserve funds that were sequestered by county supervisors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the recommendation of county budget officers, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget created a $100 million reserve, with $40 million allocated for general county government expenditures and $60 million in school spending. Release of the funds, in a proportionate manner between the two sides of government, was planned as the fiscal picture came into better focus.

The latest projections envision the first partial release of that money as early as November.

Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) has proposed having the School Board ask for the release of at least $19.6 million before the end of the year, with the goal of providing step-increase pay raises to all full-time positions retroactive to their contract dates, as well as a one-time 1-percent payment for employees not eligible for step increases.