Spera Hired as New Leesburg Town Attorney

Christopher Spera is Leesburg’s new town attorney.

The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Spera to the position. He was selected after a nationwide search coordinated by Novak Consulting Group.

Spera has more than 11 years’ experience as a local government attorney in Virginia, having served as deputy city attorney and assistant city attorney in Alexandria from 2005 to 2016. He is currently vice president and general counsel for the Old Dominion Transportation Group in Alexandria, and previously worked for Deckelbaum, Ogens & Raftery in Bethesda, MD, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation in McLean.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next Leesburg town attorney. I look forward to joining the talented group of professionals Town Manager Kaj Dentler has assembled. The mission of supporting the Town Council, the staff, and the residents of the Leesburg community is an important one and I am excited to get started,” he stated in a press release announcing his hire.

Spera is expected to start with the town Aug. 17. He will take the reins from Martin Crim, who has served as interim town attorney since Barbara Notar was dismissed by the council in February after seven years in the position.