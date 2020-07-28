Springs Joins Boulder Crest Foundation Board

Former NFL star and entrepreneur Shawn Springs is joining the Boulder Crest Foundation board of directors.

Springs is the founder and CEO ofWindpact, a Virginia-based technology and applied science company focusing on impact protection in sports, military, and automotive industries. He spent 13 seasons playing NFL football, with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins and New England Patriots.

“I have known Shawn for several years, and deeply admire his passion for military head injury protection, and his success in business.As the son of a U.S. Army mother, Shawn completely understands the struggles of transitioning military personnel and his desire to help is commendable,” said Ken Falke, chairman and founder of Boulder Crest Foundation.

Boulder Crest Foundation, based in Bluemont, is a veteran-led organization that uses the science of posttraumatic growth to heal, train, and advocate for combat veterans, first responders, and their families who have experienced trauma. It is working to drive change across the mental health system, in pursuit of a system that is accessible, effective, and healthy.

“Working with transitioning veterans and NFL players has given me great respect for the work done at Boulder Crest.My passion, to play a role in reducing traumatic brain injuries and PTSD,is directly aligned with the mission at Boulder Crest and I am grateful to offer my expertise to this board and the organization,” Springs stated.