Cassandra Beall Utley, 71

Cassandra Beall Utley (Griffin), 71 of Leesburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Cassandra was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 5, 1948. She was the firstborn to Nelson, Jr. (deceased), and Jean Griffin (Scott).

She moved with her family to Schenectady as a toddler where she attended and graduated from Linton High School. After graduation, Cassandra married Charles Utley and started her family. She was blessed with three daughters, Soynette (deceased), Sharlene, and Shabresha. As a young woman, Cassandra was active in her family-owned business. Later she worked as a Youth Program Director Assistant for the Schenectady YMCA, and the Schenectady City School District.

Cassandra moved to Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1988 and later relocated to Loudoun County Virginia, where she passed into eternal life.

She is survived by her mother,Jean Griffin of Fairfax, VA, two daughters, Sharlene Utley-Barnes (Kendall) of Schenectady, NY, Shabresha Utley of Nanticoke, PA; siblings, Nelson Griffin, III (Nancy) of McDonough, GA, Scott Griffin (Kim) of Buffalo, NY, Terra Baker (John) of Brunswick, MD and Tia Griffin of Fairfax, VA; son in law Dionisio Somerville, granddaughters, Tai Somerville, Dominique Barnes and Jasmine Barnes; grandsons, Dashawn Harris, Martique Harris, Nassir Green and Jamel Sealey; a devoted cousin, Renee J. Harrison, one aunt, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.

Due to theCovid-19Pandemic, aninclusive celebration of Cassandra’s lifeceremony will be heldin her honor at a later date.

