Detour for Dining: Leesburg To Close Off Downtown Block Weekend Nights

Beginning this Friday, and continuing every Friday and Saturday evenings through late October, a downtown Leesburg block will close to traffic and open itself up to diners.

A Town of Leesburg press release announced today that South King Street, between Market and Loudoun streets, will be closed on Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 24. The street closure will be done weather permitting.

The purpose of the street closure is to allow downtown restaurants to create temporary outdoor dining areas. Participating restaurants this weekend include Black Hoof Brewing Company, Delirium Café, Echelon Wine Bar, King Street Oyster Bar, Leesburg Gourmet, and The Wine Kitchen.

Outdoor dining hours will be from 4-10 p.m., but the street will be closed beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will be designated on-street parking spaces for delivery and pickup on East and West Market Street, adjacent to the King Street intersection.

Customers will not be allowed to congregate in the street and must maintain proper social distancing at all times. There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment; however, customers will be encouraged to visit downtown shops while waiting to dine.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com