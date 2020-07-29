LCSO: Resident Reports Receiving Seeds from China

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the mysterious trend of people receiving unsolicited packets of seeds shipped from China has arrived in Loudoun County.

A Sterling resident reported the delivery of a seed packet on Tuesday.

The packages are believed to be part of an internet scam and it is not known whether the seeds are harmful. There are worries the seeds could give rise to invasive plants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and state departments of agriculture to investigate the situation. Residents in more than a dozen states have reported receiving the seeds, according to news reports.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture reminds residents who receive unsolicited seeds in the mail to not plant them. It is requested that such seed packets be reported toReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.