Marjorie Lynn Goss, 1962-2020

Marjorie Lynn Goss, 58 of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Marjorie was born on Wednesday, February 21, 1962, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the daughter of Frank Magyar and Lucille Rosette Magyar. She was the wife of Thomas Wayne Goss.

She was employed as an account manager by Dascher.

She leaves her family to cherish her memory, her husband Tom, daughters, Corinna Meige, Melissa Jones (Zach) and Ashley Meige, brother Kenneth Magyar (Debbie), Step sons, Marc Meige and Timothy Goss, and 3 grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation (sbtf.org) in honor of Marge Goss. To make an online contribution friends can visit sbtf.org, click on “General Donations”. Checks can be mailed to: Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation in Honor of Marge Goss, 5400 Glenridge Drive NE, #422471 Atlanta, GA 30342.

