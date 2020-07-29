Maryland Man Charged with Thefts from Vehicles in Ashburn, Sterling

The investigation into a series of thefts from parked cars that occurred overnight July 8-9 has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Maryland man charged with 17 crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occured on Explorer Drive and Conquest Circle in Ashburn and on River Ripple Square in Sterling.

Savion M. Davis, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was identified as the suspect in the case. He surrendered to authorities at the Adult Dention Center, where he was held without bond.

He is charged with six counts of larceny, two counts of fraud over $200, seven counts of fraud theft of credit card, and two counts of fraud less than $200.