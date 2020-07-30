Hamilton to Provide PPE to Residents on Saturday

The Town of Hamilton will use a portion of the $56,496 it received in federal CARES Act funding to provide personal protective equipment to residents.

Mayor Dave Simpson and Town Council members will hand out the PPE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Hamilton Community Park Pavilion. Each in-town household will receive a box of 50 disposable masks, a 1,000-milliliter bottle of hand sanitizer and a package of 50 cleaning wipes. Residents need to bring their IDs for proof of residence. Those who can’t make it on Aug. 1 may pick up their PPE at the Town Office beginning Monday during normal business hours. The town is also offering delivery straight to residents’ doors.

For more information, call the town at 540-338-2811.

Congress passed the CARES—or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security—Act in late March, which set up a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Of that amount, Virginia received $3.1 billion, about $36.1 million of which went to Loudoun County to be spent on one-time uses directly associated with response to the COVID-19 pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 30. Of that amount, about $6.1 million was distributed to the county’s seven towns, with funding amounts based on town populations.

The 630-resident Town of Hamilton received 0.16 percent of the county’s overall allocation.