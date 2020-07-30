Jane M. Numbers, 100

Jane M. Numbers of Lansdowne Woods passed away on July 23, 2020 after a struggle with cancer. Mrs. Numbers celebrated her 100th birthday just 2 days before.

Jane Numbers, after graduating from Oberlin Conservatory, was an active professional singer in Pittsburgh and a public school choir director in the Fairfax County Schools. After moving to Lansdowne Woods she accompanied the Blue River Singers, a group which brought happiness to many local Senior Citizen facilities in the Leesburg area.

She married Frank E. Numbers, also an Oberlin Graduate, in 1943 and moved with him and their growing family to Denver, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C. He predeceased her seventeen years earlier. She had many friends all across the Lansdowne Woods campus and enjoyed them all.

She is survived by her sons Jim Numbers of North Carolina, and Dave Numbers of New York. A viewing will be held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel at 9:30 AM Wednesday July 29, 2020 with a service beginning at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers an honorary donation may be made to Capital Caring.