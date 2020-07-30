Kimberly Ann James, 58

Kimberly Ann James, Age 58, of Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 peacefully passed away at Bridgepoint Hospital – National Harbor, Washington, DC.

Kimberly was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. She was known for her radiant eyes and smile that could illuminate even the darkest space. She loved supporting her family and friends, listening to all types of music, and reading for hours.

Kimberly leaves to cherish her precious memories, a loving and devoted husband, Tyrone James; two loving sisters, Tammy Westbrook of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Shari Taylor (Steven) of Colonial Beach, Virginia; two loving brothers, Michael Ward of Montgomery, Alabama, and Harold Westbrook (Tammy) of Ashburn, Virginia; a niece, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private ceremony honoring Kimberly’s life was held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Spring Hill Suites – Dulles,22595 Shaw Road, Sterling, VA 20166. Interment was private.

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia and surrounding areas, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA,MD,DC 800-388-1913.