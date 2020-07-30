Patricia Ann (Peer) McLearen, 70, passed away Monday, July 20th, 2020 at the Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia.

“Patti” was the middle child of William Henry Peer and Elsie Virginia Broaddus. She was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in the Herndon, Virginia area. Her sisters, Linda Howard and Kathy Stav describe her as the glue that held them together. After graduating as valedictorian of Herndon High School’s Class of 1967, she attended College at Radford University for two years before marrying her high school sweetheart, Terry Edward McLearen in 1969.

Patti was known for the different roles she filled in so many peoples’ lives. She had an eye for perfection and approached everything she did determined to “do it right”. She was a carpenter, an artist, a gardener, a farmer, a meteorologist, an architect, and a stone mason.

Her life’s work was raising her four children on the homestead in Lovettsville, Virginia. She loved gardening and on a quarter acre she grew assorted fruits and vegetables which she would freeze, can, pickle, or otherwise preserve. She’d make butter and ice cream, and then sew clothes for the kids. She truly cherished the personal interactions with her kids. Nothing made her happier than doing a puzzle or playing a family game.

After all of her children were school age, Patti began working from home as a professional seamstress sewing custom equestrian gear. Her next significant job was at Loudoun Valley High School. As a Special Education Assistant, she impacted the lives of many young people, helping them to believe in their abilities and conquer their fears of algebra. After retiring in 2015, Patti continued to work on the farm and as the book keeper for Terry’s business. She and Terry raised chickens, Jersey cows, pigs, horses, and sheep. She found particular enjoyment in nursing young animals to health. She loved her animals. Her golden retriever, Josie. Her many cats.

As Patti’s family grew, so did the number of lives she impacted. Grandma cheered at baseball games and tennis matches. She did wood crafts, and sewed dresses. Grammamee gave tractor rides and shared animal time. All of the family will cherish the annual Easter egg dyeing and Christmas gingerbread house building traditions.

Patti is survived by her husband, two sisters, four children, and seven grandchildren. She is loved and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be sent to Christian Community Church at St. Paul’s, 12623 Harpers Ferry Road, Purcellville, VA 20132. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.