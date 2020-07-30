Paul VI High School’s Rock Moves to Loudoun Home

In preparation for the opening of the first school year in its new Loudoun home, leaders of Paul VI Catholic High School have brought their rock with them.

The 6-ton rock, which has stood at Paul VI’s Fairfax location since the 2008-2009 school year, was relocated Thursday morning by IDI Group Companies of Arlington, which is redeveloping that land into a new mixed-use community called Boulevard VI.

“The class of 2009 was instrumental in bringing the rock to PVI from a local quarry and it has been a fun way for students to express themselves for the past 10 years,” stated Head of School Ginny Colwell. “We always knew that we wanted to bring the rock to our new campus and we are very thankful that IDI, John Moriarty and Associates, and B&M Steel made that possible.”

Paul VI opened in 1983, and having grown from 350 students to about 1,000, the school is relocating from its 16-acre home in Fairfax to its new 68-acre campus on just off of Braddock Road. The school will open for the 2020-2021 school year five days a week with a combination of in-person and virtual learning, with half of students in the building and half joining online on an alternating schedule.